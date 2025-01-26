Blue Square Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,486 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 98,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,595 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 37,573 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 581,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after buying an additional 264,723 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 296,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 119,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 48,870 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.35 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

