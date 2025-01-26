Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ING Groep by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

ING opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.47.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

