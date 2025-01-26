Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 629.92 ($7.86) and traded as high as GBX 647 ($8.08). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.86), with a volume of 235,826 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Bodycote Stock Down 0.3 %
Bodycote Company Profile
The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.
Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.
Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.
