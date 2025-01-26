Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 629.92 ($7.86) and traded as high as GBX 647 ($8.08). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 630 ($7.86), with a volume of 235,826 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,909.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 631.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 629.92.

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

