Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 27,277 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 353,860 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 30.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 25,714 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 61.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $3,616,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $55.05.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -17.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIRI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.