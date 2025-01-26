Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 101.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Target by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 47.5% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,834,000 after buying an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Target by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 10,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,272,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.87 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.51%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa America cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

