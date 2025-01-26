Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 62.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $743,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. This represents a 4.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,576 shares in the company, valued at $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,527 shares of company stock worth $2,844,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Twilio from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.96.

TWLO stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $141.40.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

