Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,286 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,921 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in EOG Resources by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 928 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE EOG opened at $131.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.16. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

