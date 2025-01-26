Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,961.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 675.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 60,527 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,247,000. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,612,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,013,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $70.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

