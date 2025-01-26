Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 738.7% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth $56,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI opened at $105.59 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $66.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.02.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

