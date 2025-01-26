Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Appoints Brian Rosen as Director, Enters Engagement Agreement with Eschenburg Perez, CPA LLC

Capstone Companies, Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company has appointed Brian Rosen as a non-employee director on January 20, 2025.

Brian Rosen, with a wealth of experience in marketing, business development, contract negotiation, and government relations, previously served as the Senior Vice President of Global Government Affairs, Market Access & Advocacy for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX). His role included instrumental efforts in commercial strategy, particularly in ensuring patient access to Novavax vaccines. During the pandemic, Rosen led significant negotiations resulting in substantial funding agreements with various government agencies and organizations.

Rosen’s appointment fills a vacant position on Capstone Companies’ Board of Directors. The offer for his appointment, effective upon ratification by the Board on January 20, 2025, is outlined in detail in an Offer Letter filed as Exhibit 10.1 to the current report.

Additionally, the company finalized an Engagement Agreement with Eschenburg Perez, CPA LLC (“EPEC”) on January 22, 2025, for the continued provision of outsourced chief financial officer and related accounting services. The agreement covers services provided by Dana Eschenburg Perez, primarily acting as the interim/fractional chief financial officer.

The services under the Engagement Agreement encompass a range of financial and accounting activities, including assisting with audits, liaison with the auditor team, review and approval of audit schedules, preparation of technical memos, journal entries, and ad-hoc accounting duties. The agreement extends the services initially provided to Capstone Companies by EPEC and Ms. Perez since February 6, 2022.

Moreover, a press release issued by Capstone Companies on January 23, 2025, formally announced the appointment of Brian Rosen as a director. This move reflects the company’s strategic efforts to infuse new talent with diverse experiences into its leadership team.

It is crucial to note that the information disclosed in the 8-K filing, alongside the associated exhibits, outlines these recent corporate developments for Capstone Companies. The company, quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol “CAPC,” continues to position itself for potential growth and operational enhancements.

For further details on these recent developments, interested parties can refer to the complete 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of consumer products to simplify daily living through technology. The company offers Connected Chef, a purpose-built kitchen appliance tablet with an integrated platform for cooking accessories, such as cutting board, as well as Smart Mirrors.

