Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $411.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.07 and a 12-month high of $439.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.25.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This trade represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

