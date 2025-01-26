CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar Sells 2,086 Shares

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $248,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,077,854.56. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CAVA stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 271.68 and a beta of 3.21. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $172.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.54.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

