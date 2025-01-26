Ceiba Energy Services (CVE:CEB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Ceiba Energy Services Inc. (CVE:CEB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Ceiba Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.20.

Ceiba Energy Services Inc, formerly Cancen Oil Canada Inc, provides specialized services to companies involved in the exploration, extraction and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The Company operates through the segment of acquisition and development of oilfield service assets to perform services that include oil emulsion treatment, terminaling, storage and marketing of crude oil, and processing and disposal of produced water and waste fluids.

