Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 353.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $25.77 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.55 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Celsius from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Celsius from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celsius

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $2,024,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,245 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,781.75. This trade represents a 19.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.