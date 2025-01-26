Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Cencora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the third quarter worth $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cencora by 366.7% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Cencora Stock Performance

COR opened at $248.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.75. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $253.27. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.29%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

