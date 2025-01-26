CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.1 %

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $128.40 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.67 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. TD Cowen lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

