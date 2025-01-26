CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $282,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.86. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

