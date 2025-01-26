CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $581,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after buying an additional 5,748,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after acquiring an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,958,417,000 after purchasing an additional 316,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,117 shares of company stock worth $123,913,691 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $977.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $895.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $766.98. The stock has a market cap of $417.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $999.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10,141,900 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.70.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

