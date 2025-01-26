CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $394,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 34.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,584.31. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,518,855 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682,423. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a PE ratio of 394.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.89.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.61.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

