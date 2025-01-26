CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 925 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEAR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

MEAR opened at $50.11 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $50.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

