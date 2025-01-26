CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after acquiring an additional 268,992 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 795,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 725,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,297,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 718,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,636,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $114.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $121.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day moving average of $115.98.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

