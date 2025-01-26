Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,581,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,899 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.27.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $155.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

