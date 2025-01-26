Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,541 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,313 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,043,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,933,000 after buying an additional 942,662 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,897,000 after acquiring an additional 894,322 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 124.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,511,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,063,000 after purchasing an additional 838,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,962,330 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

