Clarendon Private LLC Invests $692,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Fiserv by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,612,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,489,000 after purchasing an additional 85,598 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $764,543,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,685,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,737,000 after purchasing an additional 48,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.02 and its 200-day moving average is $188.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Fiserv news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,555.55. This represents a 47.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

