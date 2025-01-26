Clarendon Private LLC Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 63.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 59.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 123,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,973,000 after acquiring an additional 46,420 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.15.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $284.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.24 and a 200-day moving average of $257.32. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $295.45. The stock has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,776.32. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.