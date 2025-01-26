Clarendon Private LLC Purchases New Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clarendon Private LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 94,079.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 491,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,410,000 after purchasing an additional 491,096 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ASML by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,757,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,464,061,000 after buying an additional 474,653 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,952,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,601,000 after acquiring an additional 115,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in ASML by 97,001.7% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,665,000 after acquiring an additional 113,492 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $732.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $645.45 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $714.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $788.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $946.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

