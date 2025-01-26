Clarendon Private LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 3.2% of Clarendon Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3,202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 435,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after acquiring an additional 422,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $787,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $54.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.