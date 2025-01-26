Clarendon Private LLC Purchases New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Clarendon Private LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 77.1% in the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $513.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.69 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $505.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

