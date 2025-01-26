Comparing SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) and BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 7.24% 5.09% 0.35% BTCS 366.80% -15.42% -13.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBI and BTCS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $8.39 billion 0.96 $601.98 million $2.07 12.86 BTCS $2.08 million 28.43 $7.82 million $0.41 8.46

Analyst Ratings

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SBI and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 1 4.00 BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.09%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than SBI.

Volatility & Risk

SBI has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of BTCS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SBI beats BTCS on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online securities and investment businesses. It operates through five business segments: Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business, and Non-financial Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment consists of a range of finance-related business, including securities brokerage business; banking services business; and life, property, and casualty insurance business. The Asset Management Business segment includes setting, solicitation, and management of investment trust; investment advice; and financial products information. The Investment Business segment includes fund management and investment in Internet technology, fintech, blockchain, finance, and biotechnology-related venture companies; private equity; and funds management businesses. The Crypto-asset Business segment provides crypto-asset exchange and trading services. The Non-Financial Business segment consists of biotechnology; development and distribution of pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics with 5-aminolevulinic acid; research and development of antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicine in the field of cancer and immunology; the digitization of medical and health information; provision of solutions and services that promote the use of medical big data, medical finance; business working on advanced fields related to Web 3.0; and renewable energy business. The company is also involved in the real estate secured loans, online mobile game, and e-sports related businesses. In addition, it operates and develops cybersecurity systems; exports used cars; offers back-office support services; and develops, operates, manages, and invests in real estate properties. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation. In addition, it is involved in the development of ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data and analytics platform, which allows users to query real-time and historical on-chain blockchain data. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

