Consolidated Investment Group LLC Buys 21,100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $27,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 584.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,805,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWM opened at $228.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $190.06 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day moving average of $222.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

