Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VLRS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 446,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 105,570 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter valued at $408,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 51,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.