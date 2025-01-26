Cora Capital Advisors LLC Has $524,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,406 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 285,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,371,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

