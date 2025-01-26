Cora Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.6% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 293.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 37,068 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,755,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 28,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 27,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,801,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $266.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.18. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

