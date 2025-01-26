Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 125 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,335.7% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $135.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $101.12 and a 52-week high of $138.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

