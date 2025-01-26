Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $43.67 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
