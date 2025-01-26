Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAVE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $43.67 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Announces Dividend

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1394 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.