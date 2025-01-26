Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 127 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,740 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.80, for a total value of $990,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,301,683.20. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.80, for a total transaction of $2,725,338.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,102,211.60. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,861,329 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $241.29 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.92 and a 200-day moving average of $237.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,795,375 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.