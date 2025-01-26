Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 967 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UITB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 161,474 shares during the period.

UITB opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.89. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0299 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

