Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 335,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 163,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,139.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 34,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 421,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $218.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.31 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

