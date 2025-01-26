Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 94 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,911 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,016.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,373,000 after buying an additional 348,824 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,903,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,324,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $335.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $265.70 and a fifty-two week high of $336.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.