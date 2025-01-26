Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 28,242 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,254,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631,725 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,146,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,649,000 after purchasing an additional 510,720 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,017,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,482,000 after buying an additional 471,879 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 635,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after buying an additional 369,950 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after buying an additional 241,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $53.35 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

