Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 88 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $172.30 and a twelve month high of $205.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.83.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

