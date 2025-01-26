Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 24,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

