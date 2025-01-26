Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 34.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $52.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.95. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

