Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,042,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,323,000 after acquiring an additional 59,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $149.96 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.02.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

