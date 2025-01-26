Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 3,660 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 31,346 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 146,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 767.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 106,618 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $47.52.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

