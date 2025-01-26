Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 918,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,125,000 after purchasing an additional 277,110 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 37,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $173.01 and a one year high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

