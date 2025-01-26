Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.9% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,269,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,804,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $133.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.60. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $111.31 and a 1-year high of $135.07.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

