CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter worth $35,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

CRH Stock Performance

CRH stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. CRH plc has a one year low of $68.76 and a one year high of $104.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

