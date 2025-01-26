CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,892 shares during the period. CRH accounts for about 3.4% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in CRH were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 30,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in CRH by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CRH by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CRH by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 422,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 338,699 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC began coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.75.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

