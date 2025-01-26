CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CSX were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,250,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,840,117,000 after buying an additional 455,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,906,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,087,000 after purchasing an additional 190,346 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,656,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,404,000 after purchasing an additional 857,302 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,612,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,745,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,118,000 after purchasing an additional 737,221 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.68.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.69 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

